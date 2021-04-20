WATCH: President Joe Biden calls George Floyd's family following Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

President Joe Biden spoke to George Floyd's family shortly after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder.

CLEVELAND — Shortly after a jury announced that it had found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd, President Joe Biden spoke to Floyd's family by phone.

In a video posted to Twitter by the Floyd family's attorney, Ben Crump, members of the family can be seen gathered outside a courtroom speaking to Biden on a speakerphone.

"I'm feeling better now. Nothing is going to make it all better, but at least now there's some justice," Biden can be heard saying. "I think of [George Floyd's daughter] Gianna's comment that, 'my dad is going to change the world' and it's going to start to change now. It's going to change now. You've been incredible. You've been an incredible family. I wish I was there to put my arm around you."

President Biden and VP Harris call the Floyd family after the GUILTY verdict! Thank you @POTUS & @VP for your support! We hope that we can count on you for the police reform we NEED in America! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/cg4V2D5tlI — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 20, 2021

On Tuesday afternoon, Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges he faced in connection with Floyd's death, including second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The 46-year-old Floyd died last May while in Chauvin's custody after the then-Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee over Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds during an incident that was captured on video.

Floyd's death resulted in civil unrest and protests across the county and reignited the Black Lives Matter movement.