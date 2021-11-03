Live: Judge reinstates 3rd-degree murder charge against Chauvin, jury selection continues

Judge Cahill heard arguments from the prosecution and defense before reinstating the charge against the former Minneapolis police officer Thursday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday, March 11

Judge Peter Cahill reinstates third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin in death of George Floyd

No appeal from defense, jury selection to go on as scheduled

Judge says his ruling does not apply to three other former officers



Five jurors have been seated as of Wednesday morning, nine more needed for jury

Judge Peter Cahill has reinstated a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

Chauvin was already charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and jury selection started Tuesday in the high-profile trial, which is being live-streamed across the globe.

Chauvin's defense team had asked the judge to drop the charge for lack of probable cause, and he agreed. Then on March 5, the Minnesota Court of Appeals said that was an error, and that the charge should be reconsidered.

The defense asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to review but in a Wednesday afternoon denial, the state's high court indicated it would not take up the issue. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill heard arguments on the charge Thursday morning before ruling that the third-degree murder charge should be reinstated. Since the defense did not appeal, jury selection will continue moving forward as scheduled.

Meanwhile, five jurors have been selected and another nine need to be chosen. No matter how long jury selection takes, Judge Cahill has said opening arguments will not start until March 29.

9 a.m.

Jury selection resumed Thursday morning in the Derek Chauvin trial.

The process continued at 9 a.m., after Judge Peter Cahill reinstated a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin during the 8 a.m. motions hearing.

The first person to be questioned and dismissed for cause Thursday was potential juror #31. Everyone is referred to by a number to protect their identity, and the camera feeds of the courtroom will not show any prospective jurors.

As of Thursday morning, five jurors had been selected and nine more need to be found to round out the 14-person panel - 12 jurors and two alternates.

8 a.m.

As soon as Judge Peter Cahill entered the courtroom Thursday morning, he addressed the ongoing issue of reinstating a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin.

On Monday March 8, the defense officially asked the Supreme Court to review the third-degree charge. But that request was denied on Wednesday, two days into jury selection.

The Supreme Court noted in their opinion that Judge Cahill can still hear arguments from the defense on Thursday morning. He heard first from the prosecution.

"It's a very straightforward decision," Katyal said. "You have the absolute discretion to add this charge, and we think you should."

The judge acknowledged that the court of appeals ruled that the defense can still present arguments against adding the charge.

Eric Nelson, Chauvin's attorney, presented his case Thursday morning. Nelson argued that this case is "factually and procedurally" different from the Mohamed Noor case. In that case, another former Minneapolis police officer was convicted of third-degree murder in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. The court of appeals upheld that charge against Noor, and he has appealed to the Minnesota Supreme Court. The higher court will hear that appeal in June.

The Noor case addresses the question of whether third-degree murder can be used in an instance where the death-causing act is directed at a single person. Historically in Minnesota, the charge has been used for a dangerous act that puts many people at risk, such as shooting into a crowd.

However, in its ruling last week, the Minnesota Court of Appeals indicated that until the state Supreme Court rules on that matter, its previous ruling on third-degree murder stands: That it can be used against a single person.

Nelson argued that Noor's shooting across his partner's chest did in fact endanger more than one person, so that case is different from the Chauvin case. However, Cahill countered that the court of appeals specifically said in its ruling that the charge can apply when only one person is endangered.

"I'm not questioning the court of appeals this time," Cahill said.

Nelson also argued that the case is different because a gun is "inherently dangerous" while Derek Chauvin's knee is "not inherently dangerous."

Katyal responded to Chauvin's arguments. He said that while Judge Cahill is entitled to hear new arguments, he does not believe the court of appeals meant the previous issues should be re-debated.

"If there's good cause for some new argument that hasn't been made, OK, fine," he said. "I don't think anything today rises to that level."

Katyal said he does not agree that the Noor case is different from the Chauvin case because more people were endangered in the Noor case.

"Major points for creativity" to Nelson, Katyal said, but the court of appeals decision in Noor does not take into account the idea that his partner was endangered. He read from the ruling, saying, "We therefore hold a conviction for third-degree murder ... may be sustained even if the death-causing act was directed at a single person."

After hearing all arguments, Cahill reinstated the third-degree murder charge. He clarified in the courtroom that when making his previous ruling to deny the charge, it was because he did not believe the decisions of the Minnesota Court of Appeals were precedential until they were final. That would mean, until the state Supreme Court either denied review, or reviewed and upheld the decision.

Now that the Minnesota Court of Appeals has clarified that its decisions are precedential once filed and the Minnesota Supreme Court has denied review of that ruling, Cahill said, "I accept that now as a rule of law promulgated by the court of appeals."

"I feel bound by that and I feel that it would be an abuse of discretion not to follow that," Cahill said. He later added, "I'm not that incorrigible that I would ignore the court of appeals and their pronouncements."

The judge noted that this decision only applies to Derek Chauvin, and not to the three former police officers charged in George Floyd's death. The prosecution has also requested to add third-degree murder to the charges facing Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane.

"This is not a decision for the other three defendants who are set for trial at a later date," Cahill said.

The defense did not appeal the judge's decision Thursday, so jury selection will move forward as scheduled.

"I on behalf of my client am comfortable with the decisions this court has made," Nelson said. "I am not seeking to restart the process."

The judge and attorneys agreed on Thursday to start jury selection at 9 a.m. Friday, and skip the regular 8 a.m. motions hearing for the day.

George Floyd family attorney Ben Crump issued a statement in response to the Minnesota Supreme Court's decision not to review the third-degree murder charge, allowing Judge Cahill to make his ruling to reinstate it.

"We're gratified that the judge cleared the way for the trial to proceed and for Chauvin to face this additional charge," Crump wrote. "The trial is very painful and the family needs closure. We're pleased that all judicial avenues are being explored and that the trial will move forward."



