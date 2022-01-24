Prosecutor, attorneys for ex-Minneapolis officers issue opening statements in federal trial

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with depriving George Floyd of his constitutional rights while acting under government authority.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday marked the start of the federal trial of former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, each charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights on the day he was murdered in May 2020.

All three are charged with failing to provide Floyd with medical care as fellow officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. Thao and Kueng face an additional count for failing to stop Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year.

Chauvin pleaded guilty to the federal charges in December 2021.

12: 30 p.m.

In his opening remarks, J. Alexander Kueng's attorney, Thomas Plunkett, told the jury that Kueng was a rookie officer who might've felt intimated by the Minneapolis Police Department's dynamics.

He reviewed the backgrounds of all the officers at the scene, including Derek Chauvin, who was the most senior officer in the group and had 19 years of experience on the force.

Plunkett implored the jury use "common sense" in their decision for Kueng when deciding if he acted with bad purpose and specifically intended to "deprive Mr. Floyd of his rights."

"Common sense, please bring that to this case," Plunkett says as he wraps up his opening statement.



"In the end, the evidence will not show that Alex Kueng is guilty."



And with that, Plunkett concludes his opening statement. Judge calls for a lunch recess until 2 pm. 32/x — Karla Hult (@karlahult) January 24, 2022

12 p.m.

After a short break following the prosecution's opening statements, defense attorney Robert Paule issued opening statements on behalf of his client Tou Thao.

Thao is also being represented by Natalie Paule. Thomas Lane is represented by Earl Gray, who most recently represented Kim Potter during her manslaughter trial, and J. Alexander Kueng is represented by Thomas Plunkett.

Paule began his remarks by "acknowledging the tragedy" of George Floyd's death before reviewing the timeline of his arrest and said the video taken by bystander Darnella Frazier doesn't show the full picture of what happened that day.

Paule recounts interaction, step by step: "Mr. Floyd continues to protest. Continues to not follow the directions of Officer Lane."



"Not only is Mr. Floyd not following command, but he's physically resisting at this point." 20/x — Karla Hult (@karlahult) January 24, 2022

Paule concluded by asking the jury for a "Not Guilty" verdict for Thao, saying, "The events that occurred that day are indeed a tragedy... does not mean that the actions of Mr. Thao are criminal."

11 a.m.

The trial began just after 10 a.m. when Judge Paul Magnuson reviewed the charges, procedure and pandemic protocol with the jury.

Prosecutor Samantha Trepel issued opening statements first and spoke to the jury about the three officers' lack of action while Floyd struggled to breathe under Chauvin's knee.

Opening statements begin with prosecution arguing officers failed to intervene: "It's not just a moral responsibility, it's what the law requires..."

"They watched as George Floyd died a slow and agonizing death." 4/x — Karla Hult (@karlahult) January 24, 2022

Trepel also outlined several points of the prosecution's strategy during the trial, which will include sharing videos with the courtroom and witness accounts, and concluded their opening statements after about an hour.

According to KARE 11 reporter Lauren Leamanczyk, who was inside the courtroom Monday as the pool reporter, Lane and Kueng were looking down and writing during much of the prosecution's opening statement, while Thao looked straight ahead at Trepel.

Attorneys for the defendants called for a mistrial following the prosecution's opening remarks, calling them "overly argumentative." Judge Magnuson agreed that the opening statement was more argumentative than the court is used to, but wasn't grounds for a mistrial.

Cameras are not allowed into the courtroom in this trial.

Prosecutor concludes opening statement by again describing how the charges against the officers hit on how the officers did not intervene in the actions against George Floyd. 13/x — Karla Hult (@karlahult) January 24, 2022

Pre-trial recap

On Thursday, the first and only day of jury selection, 12 jurors and six alternates were seated. The jury includes people from across the state, instead of just residents of Hennepin County, like those who sat the jury for Chauvin's state trial. Of the 12 jurors, seven are women and five are men. Of the alternates, three are men and three are women.

"It's going to be a much, much tougher case," said Dan Scott of Kelley, Wolter & Scott. Scott spent most of his career as either a federal prosecutor or a federal public defender in the District of Minnesota.

Mark Osler, a former federal prosecutor and professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, told the Associated Press, "In the state case, they're charged with what they did. That they aided and abetted Chauvin in some way. In the federal case, they're charged with what they didn't do — and that's an important distinction. It's a different kind of accountability."