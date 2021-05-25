One year after his death, the Twin Cities remembers George Floyd with celebrations and somber reflection

On May 25, people are invited to gather at events across the metro on the anniversary of the day George Floyd was murdered by police.

MINNEAPOLIS — Events across the Twin Cities will remember the life and death of George Floyd on Tuesday, one year after he was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Starting at 10 a.m., the "Celebration of Life and Remembrance" kicks off at Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Avenue South in Minneapolis. It is scheduled to run through 5 p.m.

At the U.S. Bank Commons, located at Portland Avenue South between 4th Street South and 5th Street South, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation is hosting the "George Floyd Inaugural Remembrance: Celebration Of Life" from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And people at George Floyd Square, or 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, will mark the day as well, hosting a celebration from 1 to 9 p.m. The day starts with artwork from the community, an open mic, food, a healing space and children's area. Then at 6 p.m. there will be a concert from Sounds of Blackness, the Grammy-award winning group honoring families who have experienced injustice and loss. The day wraps up with a candlelight vigil that begins at 8 p.m.

U.S. Bank Stadium also has an event scheduled for Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. and running until 10 p.m. There will be a knee-in and die-in, art instillation, a DJ and fireworks.

The Floyd family will be welcomed at the White House by President Biden on Tuesday, with plans to discuss the proposed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Biden had originally set May 25 as the deadlines for this police reform bill to be passed on Capitol Hill.

At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, however, all the celebrations and people across the state have been asked to honor nine minutes and 29 seconds of silence, the amount of time former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd's neck one year ago today.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter last month in connection with Floyd's death. Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced in the case in late June. Three other former MPD officers are scheduled to go to trial next year on aiding and abetting charges, and all four face additional federal civil rights charges.