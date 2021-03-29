How Charlotte can watch the trial of Derek Chauvin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with the death of George Floyd, will be available for viewing on broadcast television and streamed across the Internet.
In Charlotte, and surrounding communities in both North Carolina and South Carolina, NBC News will provide live coverage of major portions of the trial on WCNC Charlotte. This coverage is expected to include opening arguments and the verdict. You can watch WCNC Charlotte on Channel 36.1 using a free over-the-air antenna. You can also find WCNC Charlotte list as the local NBC affiliate on cable and satellite providers.
To watch continuous, non-stop coverage of the trial, streaming on WCNC.com, the WCNC Charlotte mobile news app, the WCNC Charlotte Roku app, and the WCNC Charlotte Amazon Fire app. These options allow viewing of the courtroom proceedings on smart televisions, mobile phones, computers, and tablets.
You can always watch non-stop coverage of the trial, on Court TV, which can be viewed for free on Channel 36.3 using an over-the-air antenna.
Chauvin faces three charges, second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in May 2020.