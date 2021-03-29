How Charlotte can watch the trial of Derek Chauvin

The trial against the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd will be televised and streamed in these places.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with the death of George Floyd, will be available for viewing on broadcast television and streamed across the Internet.

In Charlotte, and surrounding communities in both North Carolina and South Carolina, NBC News will provide live coverage of major portions of the trial on WCNC Charlotte. This coverage is expected to include opening arguments and the verdict. You can watch WCNC Charlotte on Channel 36.1 using a free over-the-air antenna. You can also find WCNC Charlotte list as the local NBC affiliate on cable and satellite providers.

You can always watch non-stop coverage of the trial, on Court TV, which can be viewed for free on Channel 36.3 using an over-the-air antenna.