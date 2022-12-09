Former MPD officer J. Alexander Kueng to be sentenced Friday

Kueng pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in George Floyd's death as his criminal trial was due to begin in October.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng is scheduled to be formally sentenced on Friday morning after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

Kueng pleaded guilty in October, as his criminal trial was scheduled to begin in Hennepin County. Terms of the plea deal call for Kueng to serve 3 1/2 years in prison, or 42 months, with prosecutors agreeing to drop a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Kueng is expected to appear remotely for Friday's formal sentencing announcement; he's currently serving a three-year federal prison sentence in Ohio after he and fellow officers Tou Thao and Thomas Lane were previously convicted in federal court of depriving George Floyd of his civil rights.

Kueng, Thao and Lane were working alongside Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020, when Chauvin used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck to the pavement for more than nine minutes even as the 46-year-old Black man pleaded with the white officer that he couldn’t breathe. Body camera and cell phone footage from the scene showed that Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in a jury trial in 2021 and was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison. Chauvin later pleaded guilty to federal charges of depriving George Floyd of his civil rights and was sentenced to serve 21 years. He's currently serving both sentences simultaneously at a federal facility in Arizona.

Lane pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in May. He's concurrently serving his three-year state sentence and 2 1/2-year federal sentence at a federal facility in Colorado.

Thao, who was set to go to trial alongside Kueng in October, chose to forgo a jury trial and let a judge decide his criminal case on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. He's currently serving 3 1/2 years on his federal conviction at a facility in Kentucky.

