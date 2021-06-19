George Mason baseball player dies after complications with surgery, family says

"Sang was an incredible teammate who was loved by everyone associated with Mason baseball. He will be missed and forever cherished in our hearts."

FAIRFAX, Va. — Teammates, family and friends are all mourning the loss of George Mason student-athlete Sang Ho Baek, who passed away on Saturday, June 12, according to the school. The baseball player was 20 years old.

"We are devastated by the passing of Sang," George Mason Baseball Coach Bill Brown said in a press release. "Sang was an incredible teammate who was loved by everyone associated with Mason baseball. He will be missed and forever cherished in our hearts. Right now, our thoughts are with Sang's family at this unbearably difficult time."

Baek recently completed his freshman season with the George Mason baseball team. He appeared in seven games for the Patriots and made his collegiate debut against UMBC at Spuhler Field on March 12.

In a GoFundMe post, said to be organized to support Baek’s family, the organizer states that after battling through injuries throughout the season, Sang required Tommy John surgery. He suddenly passed away due to complications with his surgery.

The page is currently accepting donations and says that all proceeds will go directly to the family.