Win-Win: Up to $600 in charitable donations can be deducted from your taxable income, even if don't itemize

This year, married couples filing jointly can each write off $300 in charitable donations, that's $600 total, no itemizing required.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You know the drill:

17 days until Thanksgiving

20 days until Hanukkah

47 days until Christmas

53 days until New Year’s Eve

158 days until Tax Day

What? I know that's forever from now, but what you do before the end of the year will affect your Tax Day in 2022.

This year, married folks can each give $300 a piece to charity, so that's $600 total. Because it is charitable giving, they can deduct that $600 from their taxable income.

“They can reduce their income by $600, much like when they make an IRA contribution, they bring their income down $600. If you don't have enough to itemize but you're married filing jointly you can deduct up to $600 in charitable contributions and still get the standard deduction,” said Kevin Robinson of Robinson Tax & Accounting Services.

This $600 is a change from the last tax season. In 2020, the total amount to give to charity above the standard contribution was $300, whether single or married. 

NO ITEMIZATION NEEDED! That’s a big deal. The deductions help lower your taxable income, which lowers the amount of tax you owe. Plus, you’re giving money to charity, so it’s a win-win all the way around.

If you're looking to save more money on your taxes, Robinson says you need to look at your federal withholding. Robinson cites a Kiplinger report on the top ten year-end tax to-do list. You can use the IRS’s Tax Withholding Estimator. This can help you figure out if you need your employer to increase the amount of taxes withheld from your paycheck before the end of the year so you aren’t surprised with a big bill at tax time.

