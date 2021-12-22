Gibbie Harris honored for leadership during pandemic in last county board meeting

Harris served as the public health director for nearly four years.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday night marked the last county board meeting for Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.

She was a guiding light for hundreds of thousands in the Charlotte area during the pandemic.

Harris addressed the board and the public at Tuesday's meeting.

"I'll be forever grateful for all of that support, and actually the opportunity to work for Mecklenburg County," Harris said. "It has been my pleasure, I'm grateful I've had the opportunity so thank you for that."

Additionally, Harris was honored with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from Gov. Roy Cooper. The award is the highest state honor given to North Carolinians who've made significant contributions to the state and their communities.

During her time as public health director, Harris has provided leadership for the county response to the pandemic, addressed the hepatitis A outbreak, developed and implemented a community HIV prevention plan, and more.

