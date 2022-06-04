Girl Scouts Hornets' Nest Council is canceling an overnight summer camp, and cookie sales are partly to blame

Financial documents for the Hornets' Nest Council show their profit margin in cookie sales for 2019 and 2020 was just over 67%.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some families of Charlotte-area Girl Scouts are left scrambling after the organization canceled an overnight summer camp.

The organization said lower than usual cookie sales are partially to blame. Their biggest fundraiser, which funds programs like their camps, saw less revenue, causing a domino effect.

Financial documents for the Hornets' Nest Council show their profit margin in cookie sales for 2019 and 2020 was just over 67%. That money helps fund their educational programs held in June and July at Dale Earnhardt Environmental Leadership Campus.

"With mom and myself both being employed, we had to figure out what we're going to have the kids to do throughout the summer," Ben Brown, a parent of two would-be campers, said. "It's hard for us to give them activities to do if we're both working all day."

In an email sent to families Tuesday, the nonprofit's Chief Executive Officer Tayuanee Dewberry said safety is a priority, and a shortage of staff would make it difficult to keep campers safe.

She added cookie sales -- the group's main source of revenue -- were hampered by supply chain issues.

"The shortages just meant that we certainly didn't sell as many cookies as we could have, because demand for cookies was high this year, given the last couple of years," she said. "So, we certainly need the support of our community."

Girl Scouts Hornets' Nest Council was able to partner with the Piedmont chapter for those who want that overnight experience. Organizers said they'll also have other day camps they're going to announce soon.

"We're not disappointed in them because we do understand," Brown said. "The things they did were amazing for us and so we can't be upset at them for trying."

