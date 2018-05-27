CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- People are coming together to raise money for a construction worker who died after falling from a building in uptown Charlotte earlier in the week.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say 24-year-old Juventino Mata-Hernandez fell to his death from a building on South Tryon Street on Wednesday. CMPD said Mata-Hernandez was riding a construction elevator when he fell off of it. The construction elevator was on the 19th flood at the time of the incident.

Now, his father is raising money for the family. He started a GoFundMe page and posted that Mata-Hernandez left behind a daughter and a wife.

So far, over $6,000 has been raised as of Saturday night. Those interested in participating in the campaign can click here for more information.

