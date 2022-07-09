Tega Cay student wins Google Doodle contest in South Carolina

Carolyn Zheng, a student at Gold Hill Middle School, will compete to be featured on Google's homepage and a $30,000 college scholarship.

TEGA CAY, S.C. — A York County middle schooler won Google's annual doodle contest, the company announced.

Carolyn Zheng from Tega Cay, who attends Gold Hill Middle School, was named the winner in South Carolina. She is among 54 state and territory winners in the U.S., according to WIS in Columbia.

The theme for this year's doodle contest was "I care for myself by ..." Students entered the contest with drawings to express themselves. Zheng has advanced to the national finals. The submissions were reviewed by Google Doodlers and three guest judges: Grammy-nominated artist Selena Gomez, mental health activist Elyse Fox and 2021 National Teacher of the Year, Juliana Urtubey.

The top five doodles will be reviewed by a panel of Google employees before the winner is determined. The winning doodle will be featured on Google's homepage for a day and the winner will receive a $30,000 scholarship, plus their current school will be awarded a $50,000 technology grant.