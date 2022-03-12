Indian Land man makes 125 residents' trash bill lighter with a generous gesture

“I can’t give a million dollars to the university but I can sure help my neighbors out,” said Derek Farley, a Shelly Woods resident.

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Some residents are feeling the impact of increasing gas prices beyond the pump and onto their waste bills.

Meanwhile, a South Carolina man is proving that a thoughtful act goes a long way.

“I can’t give a million dollars to the university but I can sure help my neighbors out,” said Derek Farley, a Shelly Woods resident of nearly 15 years.

He is supporting his neighbors, all 125 of them, with a generous gesture.

“I felt like it was the perfect marriage of two sayings – every little bit counts and it’s the thought that matters," he said.

Active Waste Solutions, a trash and recycling company, recently sent a letter to its customers letting them know of a new fee being put into effect.

“It just said starting in March, there would be a surcharge, and it would go month by month until the gas prices went down,” said Taura Vulcano, one of the residents in the subdivision.

The company said the conflict in Ukraine and rising gas prices caused the fee, among other things.

So, Farley decided to pick up the tab for his entire subdivision. It was about $170 in total, making their trash bill a little lighter this month.

"It could have been much worse and I’m sure the company is absorbing a lot of that. I think they are being very equitable and fair.

Mike Walsh, the company's vice president, was touched by the generosity.

“The fuel cost impact on us collectively has been tough yet when one person picks up an entire subdivision’s surplus tab, we are gratefully reminded that we are all in this together. It was the most thoughtful act we’ve ever seen. He asked that it be done anonymously, saying he would prefer spurring action over seeking attention yet this type of good news gesture needs to be seen and heard," he said in a statement.

“It is great that he is able to bless everybody and able to show what it’s like to be a kind and caring neighbor,” said Vulcano. “If more people did that for others it goes a long way in any measures whether it is big or small…the world would be a much better place.”

Farley hopes people are inspired by his kind deed and choose to pay it forward.

“It is the foundation for everything I ever do, personally and professionally – kindness, kindness, kindness," he said.