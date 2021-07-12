Officials say the North Carolina man had gotten out of his car to help when he and another woman were hit.

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a previous story.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-car crash that took the life of a charitable man late Tuesday afternoon in Ashland County.

Authorities say a 28-year-old Mansfield woman lost control of her 2015 Chevrolet Cruze while traveling southbound on Interstate 71 near milepost 193 in Jackson Township. The Chevy was then struck by both a 2021 Nissan Altima driven by a 56-year-old Pennsylvania woman and a semi-truck being operated by a 35-year-old New York man.

At the time of the accident, 53-year-old Richard Darren Ivey of Shelby, North Carolina, was traveling and witnessed the event. Ivey stopped at the scene to help those involved, according to officials.

While Ivey and the Chevy driver were out of their vehicles, a 2004 Honda CR-V driven by a 19-year-old Oakwood man struck both of them. Ivey suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Ashland County Coroner's Office.

The Mansfield woman and her infant suffered minor injuries and were transported to Ohio Health Ashland by ambulance. The teen who hit them was also taken to University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center with his own minor injuries.

Due to the crash, I-71 was closed for approximately three and a half hours yesterday evening. The incident is currently under investigation, with OSHP saying alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.