Goodwill announces renewed vision and mission

The agency says it shifted its purpose to helping people see possibilities, seize opportunities and prosper

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is continuing to serve the community, but will do so now with an updated mission.

The agency announced renewed organization goals on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The nonprofit’s guiding statements now read:

Purpose Statement

Goodwill exists to help people see possibilities, seize opportunities, and prosper.

Mission Statement

Goodwill builds pathways that help people pursue the life they want to achieve.

Vision Statement

Goodwill envisions a community where equitable access to career opportunities is available for all.

After more than 50 years of serving the Charlotte area, leaders said they want to reinforce the role Goodwill plays in the area. The agency is looking at helping people beyond employment opportunities and support them to discover their potential and go after it.

According to the agency's website, "Goodwill has been serving the Southern Piedmont region of North and South Carolina since 1965. What started as an organization to help people find work has grown into an invaluable community partner that offers so much more, including skills training, career counseling, employment tools and resources, financial needs programs, and community partnerships."

MORE NEWS: Monday is IRS pay day for millions of Americans

"Really, folks want and need more," Chris Jackson, president & CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, told WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday. "They're thinking about the dreams they have and aspirations they have for themselves and their families... and the challenges that get in the way."

MORE NEWS: This Huntersville greenhouse covers 200 acres

If anyone wants to check out the opportunities Goodwill has to offer, there are several retail stores, an opportunity campus, a skills training center and other programs.

People can also find out information by visiting the local chapter's website.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts