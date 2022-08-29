'Perfect tool for my toolbox': Goodwill offers free drone training program

Goodwill's best known for its thrift stores, but did you know they also offer free commercial drone training? Graduates even become FAA certified.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill is known for its thrift shops and job training, but did you know they also help train drone pilots?

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont has a program that's all about training people to become FAA-certified drone pilots.

"It's about you, it's about the student," Markus Perry, the owner of Focus Photography said. "That's the thing that prompted me to get out and do what I do with my drones."

Perry's owned his photography business since 1997. He's also a graduate of Goodwill's drone training program. It all started when his wife heard a commercial about it.

"This was the perfect tool for my toolbox, so she recommended that I call the number," he said. "I called, then off I went."

Perry quickly soared to new heights. Literally, becoming FAA-certified in just eight weeks. The course goes beyond those looking to have fun on the weekend, it's all about teaching people how to use the new technology in a profitable way.

"You can have a drone and fly recreationally, but when you step over into the commercial realm, there are certain requirements," Perry said. "There are certain licenses that you have to have."

Best of all, the course and the cost of taking the FAA licensing test are all free.

"I came here because they offer the program, they offer the training and a free shot at your test," Perry said.

Flying drones is just one of the many skills available at Goodwill's trade school on Alleghany Street in west Charlotte.

"We have five craft trades: construction, carpentry, blueprint, HVAC and electrical with a drone program," Chris Sullivan, the trade school's manager, said.

Every single one of those programs is free, and provides an opportunity for anyone looking to take advantage of new skills to kickstart a new career.

"Having this location, having this program, is definitely a value to this community," Perry said.

