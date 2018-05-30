If you’re not first (born), you’re last – right?

Looks like Dale Earnhardt's daughter, Isla, is ready to race.

Goodyear sent Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy's daughter Isla Rose Earnhardt her very first set of racing wheels, and they look just like her daddy’s!

Everyone was right. It’s a new beginning. Now everything I do will be for her and Amy. So blessed. https://t.co/D2U0LxCORN — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 1, 2018

Goodyear and the Earnhardt family have been connected for decades across multiple generations, so it’s only fitting Goodyear gifted Isla Rose her own set of racing wheels – a custom-made baby stroller outfitted with Goodyear tires.

© 2018 WCNC