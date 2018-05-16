RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL-NBC) — Republican General Assembly leaders, facing large teacher demonstrations to welcome them back into session later this month, rolled out a string of good news Monday on the state budget.

RELATED: Thousands of teachers expected to march in Raleigh Wednesday

The state ran another surplus this year, bringing in more than it will spend despite recent cuts to personal income and corporate tax rates. That surplus is expected to continue through the coming 2018-19 budget year.

Legislators will tweak that budget when they come back into session May 16, and House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger said the two chambers have already agreed on a figure for total spending: $23.92 billion.

Click here to read the full story.

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved