Sergeant Gordon Best was responding to a call when his vehicle went off the road.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A North Myrtle Beach police officer has died following a car crash in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Officials say Sgt. Gordon William Best was responding to a call for service in Barefoot Resort around 4 a.m. on January 1. Officers say the roads were wet from the overnight rain, and while driving on Highway 17, he lost control of his police vehicle.

The car went into another lane and eventually collided with a utility pole. Best was pronounced dead at the scene. he SC Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating this accident.

Best, 30, joined the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department on October 21, 2013, and was promoted to Sergeant on February 17, 2019.