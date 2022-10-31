North Carolina Attorney General flooded with Pink Energy complaints

Total complaints now top 473. What you should do if you're having an issue with the Pink Energy company.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the last five-year period, the North Carolina Attorney General's office has taken in about 25 complaints about a solar company business known as Pink Energy. Not a big deal, but in the last year and a half, those complaints grew to 120. Now, the total is 473. The NC AG has opened an investigation.

“What we've heard from a lot of different people is that the company told them they would have no utility bill, or they would see dramatic reductions, dramatic savings in the power bills and it's just not turned out that way. The other thing we're hearing is, they never came to install it, installed it late, or did shoddy installation when they did,” said Josh Stein, NC Attorney General.

2 Wants To Know got similar complaints. Viewer Alan writes:

I purchased a solar system for my home. From day one our system never worked the way the engineer said it was designed to work. We tried working with Pink Energy.

Another viewer wrote in an email:

I had solar panels installed in May 2020. Since then, I had to call pink energy three times for service. I continue to pay for these panels and get no value out of them.

WHAT PINK ENERGY IS SAYING



Pink energy has a statement on its website.

We have closed our doors. Due to rampant consumer discontent resulting from faulty Generac solar equipment, Pink Energy has been forced to close its door permanently. The statement goes on to say, “There should be a national recall of the product.”

Down at the bottom, there is a way for you to get in touch with Generac. 1-800-396-1281 or solarsupport@generac.com



The NC AG’s office says Pink Energy customers who have problems with the system they purchased from the business should consult with private counsel about what rights or claims they may have in the bankruptcy.

DID YOU FINANCE YOUR SOLAR SYSTEM?

If they financed the purchase of the system, they should reach out to their lender to see what relief the lender is willing to offer or if the lender is working with new installers to service the systems. The customer may also reach out to the manufacturers of any malfunctioning components of the system.

FILING A COMPLAINT WITH THE ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE