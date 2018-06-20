RALEIGH, NC - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced he will recall three members of the North Carolina National Guard from the U.S.-Mexican border. Cooper's team sent a release Tuesday with a statement from the Governor:

"The cruel policy of tearing children away from their parents requires a strong response, and I am recalling the three members of the North Carolina National Guard from the border."

As had been done under President Bush and President Obama, the North Carolina National Guard had deployed requested assistance to the U.S. southern border.

The current deployment includes a helicopter and three National Guard members.

