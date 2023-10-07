Gov. Cooper signs street takeover bill into law

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said he was "thrilled" that the bill was signed into law.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill into law Monday that will crack down on street racing and street takeovers. It was one of eleven bills Cooper signed into law Monday.

Starting Dec. 1, law enforcement will have specific authority to seize vehicles involved in stunt events like takeovers. The law also makes it unlawful to take part in or coordinate one of these events.

First-time offenders will see a fine of at least $1,000. Each additional violation within two years will be a felony. Additionally, the fine on a second violation would be double the value of the vehicle involved.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said he was "thrilled" that the bill was signed into law, and said it will help support efforts to improve public safety.

I am thrilled to hear that Senate Bill 91 has been signed into law! This bill addresses unauthorized street takeovers and provides more support for our officers to keep the streets safer. — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) July 10, 2023

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts