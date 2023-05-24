After declaring 'state of emergency' for public education, Gov. Cooper to visit Charlotte school

Cooper will be at Huntingtowne Farms Elementary on Wednesday to discuss the topic.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is set to visit Charlotte after calling on more to be done to protect public schools.

Cooper will be at Huntingtowne Farms Elementary School on Wednesday to discuss the importance of public schools following Republican attempts to bolster support for charter schools.

On Monday, Cooper called for a "state of emergency" for public education. While he noted it was not an official declaration, Cooper noted North Carolinians should take immediate action to prevent a proposed state budget from passing that would amp up the money given to people seeking to send their children to charter schools.

The governor will hold public events across the state in the days ahead to rally parents, educators, and business leaders.

Cooper said public school teacher pay proposals by Republicans fall way short and will fail to address a statewide teacher shortage. He argued deeper income tax cuts in the competing House and Senate budget proposals that also would benefit the highest wage earners would ultimately empty state coffers.

At the same time, the GOP is moving to dramatically expand the state’s K-12 private school scholarship program so that families of any income level could receive financial assistance, not just the poor and middle class.

That expansion ultimately would send over $500 million in taxpayer money annually to the Opportunity Scholarship Program. In contrast, the governor said, the Senate budget would raise base salaries for some veteran teachers by just $250 over two years.

The House proposal would raise average teacher pay by 10.2% over two years, compared with 4.5% in the Senate plan, which would lag behind recent inflation rates. Cooper's budget proposal wanted 18% average raises.