CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper wants to give teachers in North Carolina an eight percent raise.

The legislature will begin budget discussions next Wednesday, the same day some 15,000 teachers are planning to march on Raleigh demanding higher pay and better working conditions.

In unveiling his budget proposal, Cooper said, “My budget starts with teachers because schools are the focal point.”

Cooper is proposing to pay for the increases by canceling income tax cuts for businesses and wealth state taxpayers.

The legislature is controlled in both houses by the GOP. Republicans hold so-called "super majorities" meaning they are veto-proof and are unlikely to agree with all that Cooper wants in his budget.

In a joint statement, House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate President Phil Berger said, “What we are hearing appears to be more of an unserious attempt to score political points in an election year that a responsible, sustainable budget for 10 million North Carolinians."

Teachers are already scheduled to get a six percent raise next year, but Cooper’s proposal is to increase that to eight percent. He said teachers deserve it.

“A quality teacher in every classroom makes for great public schools,” said Cooper.

