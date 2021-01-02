SC governor to discuss vaccine rollout, mark Prisma's 100,000 vaccination

The hospital group has been one of the leading organizations vaccinating South Carolinians.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will discuss the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and mark Prisma Health's 100,000 vaccination today.

McMaster is set to meet with hospital leaders from Prisma today at 9:30 a.m. over at the Gamecock Park near Williams-Brice Stadium. You'll be able to see his remarks live in the video player above at that time.

The Gamecock Park is one of two mass vaccination sites set up by Prisma Health, the large hospital group in South Carolina. The other is in Greenville.

After a slow start, the pace of vaccinations has begun picking up in South Carolina. This week, the state--as well as the rest of America--will get a 16 percent surge from the federal government in the amount of coronavirus doses to distribute.

As of the latest number, a total of 418,670 vaccines have been distribute to people. That includes both first and second dose shots.

Roughly 92 percent of the Pfizer vaccine doses--which is what Prisma health distributes--have been given, according to the latest information from SCDHEC.

To receive their vaccine from Prisma, people can access Prisma sites by visiting www.PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine for the latest information about the vaccination process and how to request an appointment either online or by phone at 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762.)

Prisma Health locations can be found in the DHEC vaccine locator above.

They've also opened a large-scale community vaccination site in Columbia near the South Carolina's Williams Brice Stadium at 22 National Guard Rd., Columbia, SC 29201, or Gamecock Park.

The following locations are set up for limited walk-in first vaccine doses, pending supply (check the web site daily):

Gamecock Park, 22 National Guard Road, Columbia

Kmart site at 1 Kmart Plaza, Greenville (Note, will not have first dose walk-ins for Friday, Jan. 29)

Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital

Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital

Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital (Until Feb. 1, when it transitions to the new site referenced above)

Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital

Prisma Health will calculate its vaccine availability for walk-ins several times during the day based on those scheduled and arrived appointments. The www.PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine website will update in real time, with those sites still open for walk-ins listed in green. Sites that no longer have walk-in availability for that day are marked in red.

Prisma Health remains committed to ensuring that we vaccinate as many eligible people as we can. Community members are urged to check walk-in availability online at https://t.co/c4PKeZ9BpB or, if they don’t have internet access, to call us at 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762). — Prisma Health (@theprismahealth) January 29, 2021