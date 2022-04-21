Gov. McMaster visiting Fort Mill Thursday for ceremony honoring hometown heroes

Retired Fort Mill Police Chief Jeff Helms will be presented with the Order of the Palmetto during the ceremony.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT MILL, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. McMaster will be visiting Fort Mill for an event Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Master will participate in Hometown Recognition Ceremony, honoring hometown heroes and Champions, happening at Walter Elisha Park & Fort Mill Amphitheater at 4:30 p.m.

Retired Fort Mill Police Chief Jeff Helms will also be presented with the Order of the Palmetto during the ceremony.

Helms served with the Fort Mill Police Department for 27 years.

Several student and sports groups will also be honored, including state and national champions from Nation Ford, Fort Mill, and Catawba Ridge high schools.

“Fort Mill is a community well recognized for its quality of life. The power and attractiveness of that quality comes directly from its people,” Mayor Guynn Savage said. “We are proud to honor some of those special people during this event and to thank all of those in our community that have made their successes possible.”

WCNC Charlotte reporters are expected to ask Gov. McMaster about the Panthers terminating its Rock Hill project agreement.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts