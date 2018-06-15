CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper said Friday that while he opposes the I-77 toll lane project, he does not want the legislature to make the situation worse.

“The I-77 contract is a bad contract,” Cooper said on a visit to Charlotte for an economic development roundtable.

The Governor was asked about an amendment passed by the State Senate on Thursday that gives Cooper until October 15th to modify or cancel the toll lane contract.

The amendment sets aside $620 million to cover the costs of any fees or fines the state might incur by altering the original contract, that money to come from future highway projects in Mecklenburg and Iredell counties, and that is what concerns the Governor.

“What I hope the General Assembly does is that they end up in a place that helps us instead of hurting us,” Cooper said.

The Senate amendment was backed by Republican Senator Jeff Tarte from Cornelius.

Tarte said he believes his amendment will actually help Cooper.

“It’s a totally flexible funding mechanism for the Governor to use and it doesn't have to be the only mechanism from a funding perspective,” said Tarte.

The State House has passed its own amendment that sets aside $300 million to pay fees or fines.

The House version takes money from Highway Trust fund surpluses.

The House and Senate versions are being turned over to a conference committee to try to iron out a compromise amendment.

