Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center closing to public due to rising COVID-19 cases in the region

The City of Charlotte said the decision was made on Wednesday, Aug. 18, due to rising COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The rise of COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County is causing one building to close to the public this week.

A City of Charlotte spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center will be closed to the general public starting Thursday, Aug. 19, as a result of the rising cases of COVID within the region.

The spokesperson said the closure applies to "all public meetings" held by the Charlotte City Council, Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education.

While the public will not be able to attend the meetings in person, officials say people can still attend meetings virtually by signing up with each elected body's Clerk's Office.

All public meetings will still air live on the GOV Channel on television, the GOV Channel website and on social media.

There is no word on how long the closure will be in effect.

A new mask mandate for indoor, public spaces started Wednesday at 5 p.m. for the City of Charlotte and parts of Mecklenburg County that are not incorporated inside another town. Now, the requirement will expand to all towns in the county following a recent BOCC meeting.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also spoke Wednesday in Raleigh, encouraging people to get vaccinated against the virus.

