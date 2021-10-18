Gov. Cooper delivers remarks at Fall 2021 High Point Market

Gov. Cooper spoke at the event which highlights the latest trends in furnishings and home decor on Monday.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper was in High Point Monday morning. He visited the Fall 2021 High Point Market. The seasonal event welcomes industry leaders from all over the world and showcases the latest trends in furnishings and home decor.

The governor toured the 200 Steele building, then gave brief remarks in the Century Furniture showroom.

"It's so exciting to come to the High Point Furniture Market. There's nothing like it in the world. And I think when you talk to the buyers, the interior designers, the people who just want to come and look, not only do they know they're seeing the world's best furniture, but the world's best people," Cooper said.

Cooper said the High Point Furniture Market always provides a huge economic boost not only to its host city, but also the state.

"33,000 manufacturing jobs in North Carolina as a result of the furniture industry," he said.

Cooper also acknowledged recent hiring struggles that have impacted the furniture industry in the state.

"I think it's up to us as a state to make sure we help provide the training, the education that we need in advanced manufacturing to fill these positions," Cooper said.