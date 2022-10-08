GPD investigates suspect who stole packages off porch of same house in Gastonia

Gastonia PD is investigating a suspect who was caught on camera stealing two packages off the porch of the same house on Norment Avenue in Gastonia on August 6.

GASTONIA, N.C. — GPD investigating separate thefts of packages from same home on Norment Avenue that both occurred on August 6 & committed by same suspect! Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston Co. at 704-861-8000. You may be eligible for a reward!

GPD investigating 2️⃣ separate thefts of packages from same home on Norment Avenue that both occurred on August 6 & committed by same suspect!



Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston Co. at 704-861-8000.



You may be eligible for a 💵 reward! pic.twitter.com/lvW12HGtJl — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) August 10, 2022

