GPD investigates suspect who stole packages off porch of same house in Gastonia

Gastonia PD is investigating a suspect who was caught on camera stealing two packages off the porch of the same house on Norment Avenue in Gastonia on August 6.

GASTONIA, N.C. — GPD investigating  separate thefts of packages from same home on Norment Avenue that both occurred on August 6 & committed by same suspect!  Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston Co. at 704-861-8000. You may be eligible for a  reward! 

