Person rescued from grain silo near Mint Hill, first responders say

Multiple agencies responded, and a special device was used to get the person out.

MINT HILL, N.C. — A person who was trapped in a grain silo near Mint Hill is now recovering after being rescued Wednesday.

According to Medic, multiple agencies responded to the scene along Arlington Church Road around 10 a.m. Rescue efforts were attempted by firefighters who responded, with the Mint Hill Fire Department leading on-scene operations with Charlotte Fire and Idlewild Volunteer Fire Department also aiding.

Crews with the Unionville Volunteer Fire Department were called in to help since they had a specialized rescue tube, which Medic reported was placed around the person to keep them from sinking further in.

Medic and Mint Hill Fire said the person was safely rescued and showed no apparent signs of injury, but was still transported for evaluation.

Atrium Health's MedCenter Air was also called into the scene.

