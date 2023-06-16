City of Charlotte to provide grants for non-profit organizations

Local non-profits can apply to receive part of the $6.5 million grant designated for supportive housing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte is taking steps to support local non-profit organizations that serve residents who are facing housing instability and are homeless or at risk of homelessness. Applications for grants of up to $2.5 million can be submitted by qualified local non-profits from now until July 14.

The one-time $6.5 million grant pool is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support the project and/or programmatic costs of the selected non-profits.

The projects and programs that are covered under this grant include affordable multifamily rental housing and homeownership, supportive housing developments and services, and temporary emergency housing or non-congregate shelters.

The grant outlines requirements for the developments that ensure these units are being used to serve individuals and their families who are earning 80% or below the area median income. It also states that multifamily rental housing must remain affordable for at least 20 years and homes to be affordable for at least 15 years.

The qualifications for organizations eligible for this grant include:

Be a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and have a current IRS Form 990 document.

Have at least one full-time staff person and an operating board of directors.

Have been operating in Charlotte for at least one year.

Have an operating budget of at least $250,000.

Have reported total annual revenue less than $7.5 million in the most recent fiscal year or have been founded between two and 10 years ago.

Ability to demonstrate that the project/programming associated with the funding request will be in service of individuals/communities that have borne a disparate impact due to COVID-19.

Be registered with SAM.gov and have a UEI number.

Non-profits will be notified of their application status later in the summer of this year.

You can learn more and submit an application through the city’s Nonprofit Supportive Housing Grants portal.