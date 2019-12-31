CONCORD, N.C. — A fire broke out at Charlotte Motor Speedway Monday night.

A viewer sent WCNC NBC Charlotte video of the fire, with flames seen near part of the Christmas lights display.

A Charlotte Motor Speedway spokesperson confirmed it was a small Bermuda grass fire in the infield, and was extinguished quickly by the Concord Fire Department.

No one was hurt, and there was no damage to any light displays. The drive-through light show remained open.

