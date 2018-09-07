Hungry for Greek food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Greek restaurants around Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Yafo Kitchen

Topping the list is Yafo Kitchen. Located at 720 Gov Morrison St., Suite 120 in Myers Park, this is the highest-rated Greek restaurant in Charlotte, boasting 4.5 stars out of 352 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant says it believes "complex flavors should originate from simple ingredients," per its website, and features shawarma chicken and rotisserie lamb along with vegetarian options like falafel and eggplant in a bowl, salad or wrap. Round out your meal with hummus, Brussels sprouts and Greek yogurt mac and cheese.

In addition, the drink menu offers beer and wine as well as non-alcoholic beverages such as freshly made cucumber mint limeade.

2. Little Village Grill

Next up is uptown's Little Village Grill, situated at 710 W. Trade St., Suite G. With 4.5 stars out of 198 reviews on Yelp, the Greek and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Check out the grilled chicken gyro, served with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion. Craving something sweet? Little Village Grill's dessert menu includes both baklava and brownies.

Yelp reviewer Nicholas P. wrote, "Hands down the best, crispiest fries around. And their gyros are out of this world good. Small place with minimal seating. But the lines move quick, the food is fast and fresh and the staff is always friendly."

3. Greco Fresh Grille

Greco Fresh Grille, located at 9820 E. Rea Road in Ballantyne, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Greek and Mediterranean spot 4.5 stars out of 188 reviews. The fast-casual eatery, which has three other locations in the region, offers a traditional lamb gyro, served in a pita with tomato, red onion and tzatziki sauce.

"Really good fries and the pitas are all good. Tastes fresh and prices are very competitive," wrote Yelper William D. "Good for lunch or dinner and families are accommodated. Staff are friendly. All around great place to eat."

4. Ilios Noche

Ilios Noche, an Italian and Greek fusion restaurant, is another go-to, with four stars out of 231 Yelp reviews. The space features tables made out of old barn wood, an open kitchen and a bar, according to its website.

On the entree menu, look for the roasted chicken lemonata, served with baby potatoes, artichoke, broccolini, greek olives, red onions and lemon dressing. Head over to 11508 Providence Road to see for yourself.

5. The Mad Greek of Charlotte

Finally, there's The Mad Greek of Charlotte - An Authentic Greek Cafe, a Charlotte favorite with four stars out of 198 reviews, located at 5011 South Blvd. The family-owned business has been around since 1991, and offers all-day breakfast and daily specials.

Check out the chicken or pork souvlaki dinner: grilled chicken or pork pieces on a bed of rice with peppers and onions, served with fries, a Greek salad, pita and tzatziki. (Find the full menu here.)

