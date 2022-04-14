Launch of GreenPal in Charlotte connects lawn care companies and homeowners for day of service

Uber-like app is now up and running to get lawn care without a commitment

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For people on the go or who can't physically mow the lawn anymore, GreenPal is now launching in Charlotte. Co-founder Gene Caballero said to think of it as the Uber of lawn care.

"Traditionally, the problem with finding a lawn guy is getting in touch with one. At the height of the spring or this summer, you call 10 landscaping professionals and you’re probably going to get 10 voicemails," he said. "So, GreenPal connects homeowners with the landscaping professional that can do it the day they want it done."

When you go to the website or app, you enter your address and the day you want your lawn taken care of.

"What that does is, [GreenPal] alerts all the pre-screened vendors in the area that there’s a new lawn up for bid," he said. "The homeowner gets all those bids and decides who they want to work with."

P & G Lawn Services has been serving the Charlotte metro area for two years and hopes to build up their business using the app.

"Anything lawn care related, we do it," said co-owner Manuel Fuentes.

Caballero said it's a win-win for lawn care providers and people looking for help without the commitment.

"There are some vendors who are trying to grow into a new area or starting their business so they may bid more aggressively than others," he said, "or it could be, 'Hey I'm already on the street anyway so it's gonna be a little cheaper for this guy because I'm going to be in the neighborhood anyway'."

Contact Jane Monreal at jmonreal@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.