Green's Lunch sets closing date, ending 97-year run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A piece of Charlotte's history is nearing its final day of business.

Green's Lunch, the Uptown hot dog restaurant, announced on Sunday that it will close down on Wednesday, June 28. The move will end a 97-year run for the restaurant which opened in 1926.

The restaurant's location at the corner of W 4th Street and S Mint Street was put up for sale for $3 million in December 2022. No information was publicly released about the sale.

In May, Green's Lunch posted on social media debunking rumors that the restaurant closed in February and assured they would remain open. However, they are now closing just over a month after that post.

"We would like to thank our loyal customers for these wonderful 97 years, also for the love and support that you have given us thru our recent loss," wrote the restaurant owners on Facebook. "We will always remember your smiles, hugs, and laughter, you will remain in our hearts as our family."

Green's Lunch has long stood as the oldest restaurant in Charlotte.

When the establishment first opened in 1926, Charlotte had a population of well under 100,000 and was in a dead heat with Winston-Salem for the largest city in North Carolina, according to U.S. Census data.