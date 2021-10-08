Why more people are getting tested for COVID-19 across North Carolina

Cone Health said it went from giving dozens of tests a day to around 200 in the last few weeks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More people want to get tested for COVID-19 as the delta variant spreads.

Greensboro labs said they're seeing more people now than they have in months. Demand is still lower than it was last winter, when testing came after hours of waiting in line and with days of waiting for results.

"Tests are readily available (now), vaccines are readily available. It just depends on whether you need to schedule," Paul Fribush said.

Fribush runs Global Lab Management, which does walk in rapid COVID-19 tests.

Monique Green-Bell and her son Mondre Miller came to get a test at his clinic Tuesday.

Green-Bell said she found out through a text from the health department that her 15-year-old son was exposed to the virus.

"It's been nerve-wracking, we've been living in a family bubble," Green-Bell said, "We had to send his two little brothers to grandma's house just as a precaution."

Green-Bell and Miller are not fully vaccinated. Testing experts said that's the case for most people seeking their services but Fribush said they're not the only ones.

He said he's seen a few breakthrough positive tests for those that did get the COVID vaccine.

"The good news is those people have not been very sick," Fribush said, "So I highly recommend everyone get their vaccinations because it will prevent you from a serious illness."

Turn around times for results are still relatively fast. Global Lab Management's results come back within minutes.

Cone Health is still doing PCR testing, which can take longer to return results. David Thompson at Cone Health said their results are coming back within 24 hours right now.

You will need an appointment to be seen because high demand created wait times to get tested. He hoped they would not see another spike in high demand once the vaccine was made available.

"It's quite frustrating," Thompson said, "With only about 50 percent of citizens in Guilford County vaccinated and this Delta variant is more contagious, it's spreading like wildfire."

Thompson said all tests--PCR, rapid or at home--are very effective.

"I'm gonna recommend that if somebody is symptomatic, been around somebody, they get the test that they can get to the quickest. So if we don't have a location open that day, there's still CVS and Walgreens and the health department," Thompson said.

Fribush believes there is room for user error with at home tests and said coming to a testing site can ensure results are read correctly.

Miller intends to get his COVID vaccine when his quarantine period ends.

"Soon as I get the chance to, as soon as I get that appointment set up," Miller said.