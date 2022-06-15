Andrew Vaughn, 36, of McLeansville, passed away after suffering a medical episode during GFD's pre-employment physical assessment.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department is grieving the loss of a firefighter recruit Wednesday morning, according to city officials.

Andrew Vaughn, 36, of McLeansville, passed away after suffering a medical episode during GFD's pre-employment physical assessment.

Fire officials said the physical assessment included a mile and a half run, sit-ups, push-ups, and pull-ups. The first assessment was the mile and half run to see what the candidates needed to work on.

Andrew was finishing his last lap when he collapsed. He said his legs were cramping and he couldn't stand up.

Vaughn was slated to join the GFD recruit class beginning Sept. 1.

The Greensboro Fire Chief Jim Robinson gave a statement about this loss in the firefighter community calling it a "tragic day" in the fire service.