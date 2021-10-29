Greensboro hosts thousands as North Carolina A&T celebrates homecoming weekend

Alumni and students went to several events Friday night before they attend football game Saturday for the Greatest Homecoming on Earth.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T's homecoming is back after most of all the activities were cancelled last year.

Though the school made some changes, there are still lots of concerts, parties and of course, the football game.

Alumni returned from far and wide after in-person events were cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2020. Not all activities returned this year.

Some indoor events followed strict rules like the alumni concert at the Koury Convention Center. It required proof of vaccination or a negative test to get in.

"We didn't have anything last year from a physical standpoint, we did it all virtually but this is kind of the start of getting back to our tradition. So we're doing a little bit this year and next year we will go back to full tilt," Ulysses Cozart Jr. said.

Cozart is a Greensboro native so attending homecoming is easy for him but Torrian Priestly traveled from Atlanta. He rarely misses GHOE.

"It's not a problem at all, I love it. It's part of who I am. It's in my DNA. My mom went to A&T, my wife went to A&T so it's all that I know," Priestly said.

For current students, the festivities mean more this year too.

"I only got to experience one GHOE before we were sent back home at that time I was a freshman. Now Im a junior so this is a refresher," Yuri Singletery said.

"I'm just really excited because this is my last undergrad homecoming event that I'm gonna go to besides the game tomorrow," Jalen Gaines said.

Cozart said homecoming is about more than just the events. It's about reuniting with his classmates and he knows just how much their return means to the city.