'Thank goodness she wasn't hurt' | Firefighters cut tree trapping grandmother and dog in bedroom after ice storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A family is shaken, but grateful, after a falling tree smashed through a woman's home in Greensboro. While the house was destroyed, the grandmother and her dog were not injured after a tree branch trapped them in the bedroom.

Jan Bush said the community is now raising money for her mother-in-law, Diane Ellis Smith, who lives with a disability and uses a wheelchair to get around.

"She is a wonderful, Christian mother to my husband, and mother to me as well. She is just a very sweet lady. She has lots of nieces and nephews and grandchildren. She is just very sweet and wonderful," Bush said.

She said the nightmare started around 7 a.m. Saturday morning when the power went out, followed by a tree falling and smashing through her mother-in-law's home.

"When we got there, the ambulance, EMS and firefighters were there to get her out, because one of the branches of the tree had come through the roof and had blocked her into her bedroom and couldn't get her out without assistance, so they had to cut the tree limb that was in front of her bedroom door to get her and her dog out," Bush said.

Fortunately, Diane Ellis Smith did not sustain any injuries. The home sustained very serious damage. Smith's home is not currently livable, so she is temporarily staying in a hotel, because none of the family members' homes are built to accommodate a wheelchair.

Bush said Smith has lived in the home for almost five decades. Her dog is temporarily staying with a family friend until the family can find her a permanent place to live.

"She was very, very shaken, and very saddened of course, because she has lived in this home for a very long time. Normally she is very independent, even though she is handicapped. So this has been very difficult on her, leaving her home and her dog as well," Bush said.