An infant was beaten to death. Her mother, boyfriend arrested as police search for body, court documents say

Guilford County court documents reveal that second-degree murder charges are pending for Jalen Maurice Wall, 23.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

Greensboro police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old, whose body has still not been found.

On March 23, police began investigating the report of a missing 6-month-old female, Nevaeh Smith. The investigation revealed information that the child was last seen in the middle of December 2020. Information received during the investigation led detectives to believe the child was deceased.

Court documents delve into more details. The arrest warrants indicate that the child's mother, Deneshia Lerhae Murray, 22, and Jalen Maurice Wall, 23 "unlawfully, willfully and intentionally concealed the death of Nevaeh Smith, failed to notify a law enforcement authority of her death, and did secretly bury/dispose of Smith after her death."

On March 24, Murray was arrested and charged with felony conceal /fail report death of a child. Murray received a $10,000 bond and was taken to the Guilford County Jail.

A day later, Murray posted bond and was released from custody. Her next court date is April 26.

Her secured bond paperwork shed more light on the crime in question. The following prompts were answered by officers:

1. Nature and circumstances of the offense(s) charged:

"The mother alleged her boyfriend killed her child. They drove to California and left the baby on the side of the road. Did not report since December 20."

2. The weight of evidence against the defendant:

"Tells officers she cannot remember where they left the dead baby."

3. The defendant's degree of intoxication and/or mental condition:

"Not fazed."

4. The defendant's character, family ties, and length of residence in the community:

"Both live a transient life from car to motel rooms when they have money."

Though officials indicate she lives a transient life, she has a Greensboro address on all of the documents.

The investigation continued and on Friday, March 26, Jalen Wall was arrested as well for felony conceal /fail report death of a child. Wall received a bond of $500,000 and is still in the Guilford County jail.

Arrest warrants specify that an additional second-degree murder charge is pending for Murray.

WFMY News 2's Jess Winters reached out the Guilford County District Attorney's Office to see when that additional charge will come down and was told there was no additional information at this time because this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Wall's bond documents also reveal more information about the killing of his girlfriend's baby. The following prompts were answered by officials:

1. Nature and circumstances of the offense(s) charged:

"Conceal/fail report death."

2. The weight of the evidence against the defendant:

"The defendant will be receiving second-degree murder charges. He allegedly beat 6-month-old Nevaeh Smith to death and dropped her body out along the highway on the way to Asheville, then left the state for Colorado. High bond requested."

Wall's next court date is set for May 3.

The killing and concealment is believed to have been committed between December 18, 2020, and December 20, 2020.

Greensboro police said they are working with investigators from multiple agencies to locate Nevaeh's remains.