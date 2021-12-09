17-year-old dies following 2 separate overnight shootings in Greensboro

Police said one shooting happened on Ellington Street on Saturday night. The second happened on North Church Street early Sunday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating 2 separate shootings overnight, according to investigators.

ELLINGTON STREET

Police said the first happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Officers responded to an aggravated assault at 11:19 p.m. in reference to a shooting on Ellington Street.

Investigators said a 17-year-old was found with a gunshot wound.

He later died at the hospital.

Police said the suspect was wearing a gray sweatsuit.

NORTH CHURCH STREET

Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, police said they responded to Moses Cone Hospital after a person who had been shot walked into the hospital.

Police said the victim was shot on North Church Street. He was treated and is in okay condition, according to police.

Investigators said both of the investigations into these incidents are ongoing at this time.