Police: Person dead after officer-involved shooting on Cloverdale Drive in Greensboro

Greensboro Police said the SBI is investigating after an officer shot and killed a person on Cloverdale Drive Friday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police said one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Friday night.

Police said around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Cloverdale Drive on a wanted person call. Police said the person at the address called after the person tried to get into their home.

Police said they found the individual behind the home in a shed. While confronting the subject, one officer fired their gun, hitting the person, according to Greensboro Police.

Officers and EMS tried to save the person's life, but they died.

Video shows the road at Cloverdale Drive blocked off with yellow tape up.

Police said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident.

The Professional Standards Division of the Greensboro Police Department is also conducting an internal investigation to determine whether Greensboro Police Department policies were followed.

It's a departmental policy that the officer involved in the incident will be placed on administrative duty.

Police said once the person is positively identified, more information about them will be released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.