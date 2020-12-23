Greenville county deputies say a man assaulted a woman and took his two children, despite orders of protection.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are searching for two children who were taken by their father, 26 year-old, Walter Greene.

Deputies initially received the call at 8:19 a.m. regarding Greene assaulting the mother of the two children at an address on Roberts Road, in Simpsonville.

Following the assault, Greene took 3-month-old Majesty Greene and 1 year-old Paradyce Greene and got into the victim's 2016 black Jeep Cherokee (SC tag:SGF636) and drove away. The vehicle is said to have fender damage to the front driver's side of the vehicle.

Greene, who has an active order of protection against the mother of his children as well as the two children he took, stands 5'10", weighs around 145 pounds and has long twisted hair.

The children were clothed in the same clothing shown in the recently taken photographs.