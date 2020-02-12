First look: New pediatric heart center at Levine Children's funded by Greg Olsen Foundation

The virtual grand opening of The HEARTest Yard Congenital Heart Center will be Monday, Dec. 7.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Greg Olsen may now play for the Seattle Seahawks, but he's still making an impact on the Carolinas. Wednesday, he shared the first look at the new pediatric cardiac center at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte funded largely by his foundation.

In May 2019, Atrium Health announced then-Panthers star Olsen's foundation had donated $2.5 million for the center. The new center is named The HEARTest Yard Congenital Heart Center; Olsen's donation was made days after his foundation hosted their event, the HEARTest Yard golf tournament, in Union County.

Olsen's son, T.J., was born with a congenital heart defect in 2012. According to the HEARTest Yard Fund Program, T.J. underwent his first surgery within days of being born and faced two more surgeries in his first three years of life. The couple knows the struggles families with patients endure on a daily basis

That inspired Olsen's family to partner with the Atrium Health Foundation with The HEARTest Yard Fund.

"Kara and I feel incredibly fortunate to be in a position to bring the center to life," Olsen said, in part, in a tweet.

Kara and I feel incredibly fortunate to be in a position to bring the center to life. With the guidance of the amazing team at @AtriumHealth and @LevineChildrens, and our tremendous group of donors, The HEARTest Yard Congenital Heart Center will provide world class, comprehensive — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) December 2, 2020

Olsen said with the guidance of Atrium Health, Levine Children's, and a group of donors, the new 25,000 square-foot center "will provide world class, comprehensive care" to the community.

Monday, Dec. 7, Olsen will join Levin Children's for a virtual grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration.