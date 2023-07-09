Greg Olsen Foundation donates $2.5 million to Atrium Health Levine Children's

The donation will be used to further advance the pediatric heart program at Atrium Health Children's.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health Levine Children's cardiac care unit is receiving a big donation from one of Charlotte's most famous residents.

The Greg Olsen Foundation sent a $2.5 million donation to Atrium Health Levine Children's to be used for cardiac care, the health system announced in a release on Thursday. The donation will be used to further advance the pediatric heart program at Atrium Health Children's.

"The support of Greg and Kara Olsen and Receptions for Research has been instrumental in creating an extraordinary space to care for children with congenital heart disease,” Dr. Gonzalo Wallis, chief of pediatric cardiology and medical director of the pediatric heart failure and transplant program at Atrium Health Levine Children’s, said in the release. “Transformational gifts like this help position us among the best health systems in the country,”

This isn't the Olsens' first donation to the hospital. The Olsens have donated over $10 million across 10 years of giving to Atrium Health.

“There is nothing like this center,” Greg Olsen said in the release. “Kara and I had a vision to bring a one-of-a-kind, comprehensive program to support all cardiac babies and patients in the area. To see this come to fruition and to continue to experience the care, first-hand … it’s remarkable.”