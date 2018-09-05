CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A grieving mother is forced to deal with a new kind of anguish after her son’s accused killer was released on bond.

Shawn Harbin was killed in 2016. It took the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department more than a year to make an arrest.

Now, his mother is questioning the investigation and believes the delay played a role in the suspect’s release.

“I witnessed my son take his last breath,” Lucille Puckett said back in 2016.

After her son’s murder, Puckett’s life split into different paths.

“I’m hurt really inside,” Puckett told NBC Charlotte.

One direction led her to a CMPD task force. She’s among the mothers of murder victims who help other grieving families.

“If there's a murder they call us and we go out to the scene,” Puckett said. “Just to be there to comfort the family.”

However, another twist in her life has her questioning the justice system. Puckett had counted the days until a suspect was arrested in her own son’s murder case.

“It took a year, a month, and four days,” Puckett said.

Talvi Moore is accused of shooting and killing Shawn Harbin right in front of Puckett. She said she didn’t know the man who shot her son but did give police a description.

“It was like an execution-style murder, the guy actually shot my son twice. Shot at me twice,” Puckett said.

Now, the Defenders team is learning Moore is free again, after a bond hearing in February.

“That day really came back to me, like it was just that day like he had just killed my son again,” Puckett told NBC Charlotte.

The Defenders' investigation went through courtroom audio and found the judge referencing the length of time for an arrest before granting the $250,000 bond.

“It took 13 months to arrest him,” the judge says in the audio recording.

“It did, your honor,” the prosecutor replies in the audio.

“That’s right, it took 13 months to arrest despite the fact you say there were three eyewitnesses,” the judge said to the prosecutor in the audio recording.

“My family is now living in even more fear,” Puckett said.

Puckett believes the delayed arrest led to the accused killer’s release.

“I hold CMPD very responsible,” Puckett said. “They could have made an arrest relatively quickly.”

The Defenders reached out to CMPD about the delay. They released a statement saying, "Detectives must establish probable cause before they can lawfully make an arrest in any case. There is no definitive timeline involving that process. "

“At this moment, I have no confidence and no faith in the justice system,” Puckett said.

NBC Charlotte asked Puckett if she plans to continue working for the CMPD task force.

“I am,” Puckett said. “If you're not a part of the solution that means you're part of the problem, and I want to be part of the solution so yes, I will stay.”

Moore has his next court hearing in July and he is expected to enter a plea at that time.

