The Grinch is trying to steal Christmas in Charlotte!

Don't miss your chance to see Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at the Belk Theater.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical kicked off Tuesday at the Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Uptown Charlotte.

If you’re interested in seeing this holiday favorite in person, shows will continue from Thursday at 7 p.m. through Sunday at 5 p.m. Listen as Max the Dog narrates the tale of how the Grinch tries to steal Christmas from the Whos of Whoville.

Something even more unique about the show this year is the theater's first-ever “relaxed” performance. This is a performance with slight adaptations to include those with autism and developmental, sensory or communication differences, and give them opportunities to engage in a more preferable way.

They will hold one relaxed performance this year on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. This will include:

Lower volume levels and/or reduction of sudden sounds

Slight lighting modifications to decrease extreme visual stimulus

Flexibility to enter and exit during the show

Calm zones right outside of the experience for guests to take a break if needed

Activity areas in the lobby with sensory play

Professional teaching staff on hand to gently support wandering, defensive or quiet guests

A judgment-free “no shushing” experience where you’re free to wiggle, talk, laugh, and otherwise engage freely with the experience at your comfort level

The normal "rules" of theatre-going do not apply, such as having to keep quiet, be still, or only express your enjoyment by clapping

You’ll definitely get in the holiday spirit hearing classic songs such as, “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas.” And thankfully, the weather will cooperate, even making it feel more like Christmas by Friday and this weekend!

Thursday Forecast

This afternoon and evening will feature a slight chance for rain, but likely not enough for the umbrella. The wind will be breezy at times between 10 - 15 mph as a weak cold front passes by. Gusts could reach close to 25 mph and will quickly die down after sunset. Temperatures will stay in the 60s for most of the performance time but tumble overnight into the mid-upper 30s.

Friday Forecast

Yep, that’s no typo! Lows Friday morning will kick off near 37° across the Piedmont. Highs will only reach the upper 50s with a light wind. Friday night’s performance at the Belk Theater begins at 8 p.m. and temperatures will be in the low-mid 40s by then. You will definitely need a jacket, if not that winter coat!

Weekend Forecast

Saturday morning will feature lows near freezing with highs once again only peaking in the mid-50s. So, if you’re out and about for any of the performances, you may want a light jacket handy! The sky will be partly sunny.