CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A few weeks ago NBC Charlotte uncovered an abandoned cemetery in the Queen City. But now the question is, who is responsible for upkeep? The state said it's the city's responsibility and the city told us it's the county's job.

Since the story aired, a group of people decided they'll take care of it and on Saturday, they'll be out in the cemetery cleaning up.

There are so many overgrown weeds and trees that you can't even see the historic cemetery that’s been abandoned for years. What's supposed to be a peaceful final resting place is anything but.

Cedar Grove Cemetery has been neglected for so long that weeds are grown over tombstones that are centuries old.

The big question is who let it get this way? Mecklenburg County's attorneys are looking into who is responsible for the upkeep and if it’s the county, they're prepared to do whatever it takes to fix it.

Vince Dunlap saw the Defenders story and decided to take things into his own hands, talking about the problem and encouraging others to help on his podcast.

“It just doesn't sit right with me,” he said on "Under Construction.” He's gathering friends to help clean it up on Saturday, hoping some landscapers will jump in and help too.

They'll be at the cemetery off Beatties Ford Road starting at 8:30 in the morning and anyone is welcome to join.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC