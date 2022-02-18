A new push to get fresh produce onto South Carolina tables

New program launching to help get fresh produce into underserved communities across the state.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new program has launched to help get fresh produce into underserved communities while also helping local farmers across the state.

The new program, “Growing Local SC,” aims to get healthy food into the homes of all South Carolinians.

Nikki Seibert Kelley with Growing Local SC says while agriculture is the state’s biggest sector, much of what we grow here is exported.

“Growing Local SC is about reimagining how we get food from farm to table," said Seibert Kelley. "This allows us to feel more confident in our food system and also supports our neighbors, because our farmers are our community members, right next door.”

According to Seibert Kelley says the idea is to get food from local farms and gardens to local tables, “ensuring how our local farmers are able to sell their local food in South Carolina, and that folks in the community will have access."

Miko Pickett, founder of Pick 42 Foundation based in Marion County, says people in her community struggle to find affordable, healthy food.

“One in four live below the poverty line," Pickett said. "The top grocery store that people shopped at was Dollar Tree and Dollar General.” Pickett added, “Food is medicine. What you put in your body determines your outcomes.”

Ashley Page Bookhart with USC says this program will bring together various agencies, food hubs and businesses to build systems that can distribute local food to South Carolinians.

“We know there are communities that have been typically underserved," Bookhart said. "We also know there have been populations that have been left out. We’re working to develop seven new food policy councils around the state.”